Three Ghanaian footballers moving to Serie A visit Italian ambassador Daniela d'Orlandi

Three Ghanaian footballers who have signed contracts with Serie A clubs AC Milan, Empoli, and Salernitana visited the Italian ambassador to Ghana Daniela d'Orlandi before leaving for Italy.

The players, Daniel Obeng, Samuel Obeng, and Kingsford Boakye, are part of a group of 10 young footballers from Ghana moving to European clubs in the winter transfer window.

Kingsford Boakye, who was part of the Black Satellites squad that won both the WAFU Zone B Championship and the Africa Youth Championship in 2020 and 2021 respectively, has joined AC Milan from Zilina Africa FC.

Samuel Obeng, an attacking midfielder scouted at the ArthurLegacy invitational tournament, has signed a loan deal with Empoli from EurAfrica FC. Stephen Anorful, a central midfielder who underwent trials in January, has signed a contract with Salernitana.

The deals for these three players were negotiated by Ghanaian football agency ArthurLegacy Sports. During the visit, Ambassador d'Orlandi encouraged the footballers to work hard and make the agency and the Italian embassy proud. She also urged them to remember their roots and give back to their communities in the future.