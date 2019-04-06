Three Italian clubs show interest in signing Ghana forward club Ekuban

Ghana forward Caleb Ekuban has emerged on the radar of three Italian clubs, according to Turkish news outlet Takvim.

The striker has been in incredible form, flourishing on the right side of attack for Turksing Super Lig side Trabzonspor.

The on-loan striker, who could make his loan deal permanent should the Trabzonspor trigger his release clause.

Leeds allowed a clause in the loan deal that gave Trabzonspor the chance to sign the forward in the summer for £900k and according to Turkish outlet Millyet, the club’s president will activate the clause.

Ekuban knows all about Italian football having come through the ranks with Chievo at the start of his career.

At this stage, Takvim seems unclear as to which sides in Italy are keen on the forward.

Caleb Ekuban has scored five goals in 22 appearances for the Turkish outfit, and has two international goals for Ghana.

He scored the winner in the final AFCON qualifier against Kenya in Accra.