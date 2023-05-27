Three players from Ghanaian side Yorktown FC secure moves to European clubs

Three Ghanaian young talents from Accra-based Division 3 side YorkTown Football will begin their professional careers in Europe after successful trials with clubs in Italy, Romania, The United Arab and Belarus.

The three youngsters, namely Ronald Forson (19 years old), Ibrahim Tahiru (19 years old), and Emmanuel Afriyie (18 years old), demonstrated their talents at the just-ended Sub Division-3 middle league play-off, which saw them cap a good performance for YorkTown FC to secure their spot in the national middle league. Renowned Portuguese coach and scout André João Castro brokered the moves. The former Barcelona youth coach was in attendance during the tournament in Ghana.

Ronald Forson won the player of the tournament with a convincing goal contribution of seven, with three goals and four assists to his name. The right-winger was a torment for opposing teams. His dazzling movements down the flanks caused many threats, and his trademark of scoring with finesse proves him to be a special talent.

Ibrahim Tahiru, one who wowed many with his line-breaking passes. To many, a defensive midfielder acts essentially as the first defender before the main back block. However, Tahiru's abilities encompass all these qualities, and the most intriguing is his ball-retaining ability, which he used with trickery to outsmart opponents in games and ended the tournament with 2 goals and 2 assists. His role was pivotal in helping York Town FC qualify for the national middle league.

Another standout talent was Emmanuel Afriyie, who covered the left-back role for York Town FC. The 18-year-old pacy left-back gave two assists to help his team. Due to his speed, he got likened to Bayer Leverkusen's player of Ghanaian descent, Jeremiah Frimpong.

The management of YorkTown Football Club believes the only way their young and upcoming players will be able to reach the highest level is when given the right environment to thrive.

"This club is built on the principle of helping young footballers who wish to travel abroad to continue with their football career," said the team manager of YorkTown football club.

A club established a year ago has managed to transfer 15 players to Europe and other continents. The latest to join the list are Emmanuel Afriyie, Ibrahim Tahiru, and Ronald Forson.

Source: Joseph Ayinga-Walter