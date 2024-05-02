Three points againts Hearts of Oak is good - Accra Lions boss Ibrahim Tanko

Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko has hailed his team's historic win against Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League, describing it as a significant achievement and emphasising the importance of securing three points in such a crucial fixture.

Tanko, leading his team to their first-ever victory over the Phobians on Wednesday afternoon, praised his players for their performance and execution of their game plan in the tough clash of Week 28 in the Ghana Premier League campaign.

"Against Hearts of Oak, we knew it was going to be a tough game. We told the boys to play their normal game and definitely, the chances will come and we will make use of it. In all, three points against Hearts of Oak is good," remarked the Accra Lions head coach in a post-match interview.

Despite an impressive start and numerous chances created by Hearts of Oak in the first half, they failed to capitalise, allowing Accra Lions to secure victory with Ibrahim Issa's goal in the 56th minute.

With this win, Accra Lions now sit third in the Ghana Premier League standings. Their next match will be against Aduana Stars.

On the other hand, Hearts of Oak find themselves in 12th place after 28 games, hoping to bounce back in their upcoming fixtures.

Hearts of Oak have now suffered five defeats in their last six games indicating an atrocious moment for the 2020/21 champions.

They will come up against Berekum Chelsea in their next match in Saturday aiming to rebound from their poor form.