Three top European clubs chasing Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo 

Three European clubs have shown interest in signing Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo in the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign with Bristol City in the 2021/22 season scoring eight goals and registering 12 assists for the Robins in 31 appearances.

His performances earned him a call-up to the Ghana national team for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar and the Central Africa Republic.

He made his debut for the Ghana national team against Madagascar at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

GHANAsoccernet sources indicate that Celtic, RB Salzburg and Nottingham Forest are monitoring the situation of Ghana forward who have just a year remaining on the contract.

Bristol City are also keen on keeping Antoine Semenyo for next season and will not sanction the sale of the Ghana forward for any cheap price.

Bristol World reports that Bristol City would demand 15 million euros for the sale of Antoine Semenyo.

Antoine's agent Tony Finnigan has confirmed that Celtic had been in touch over his client.

"I had a conversation with Strachan who rang up to ask little bits of info on the player and a bit about how I found him and what he's like as a lad," Finnigan exclusively told Football Scotland.