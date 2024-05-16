Thumbs up to the Ivorians – Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston

Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston acknowledged the formidable challenge presented by Ivory Coast despite Ghana's commanding 5-1 victory.

Ghana commenced their 2024 WAFU U-17 Championship campaign with a resounding win at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.

Despite the convincing victory, Kingston expressed a level of dissatisfaction, noting that his team wasn't as dominant in possession as he had hoped, while also commending the Ivorian team.

"Throughout this preparation, every team that we’ve played, we’ve dominated play. [In] our last tournament in Russia, we lost against Russia. First 15 minutes we were down 3-0 but we dominated the play. Against Serbia, we dominated play, against Kazakhstan, we dominated play. [In] our friendly game against Niger, we dominated play as well," Kingston remarked post-match.

"Today’s game, different opponent. Like I said, thumbs up to the Ivorians; they are a very good side. Of course, most of my boys, [this is the] first time playing such a competition on home soil. I felt they were a little bit jittery. So, with that, we had to manage and then try to take something out and try to do our best.

"Sometimes, we tried to play one, two, three passes but for me, as a technical person, I’m not satisfied with the way we played.

"We didn’t dominate play today. We just got the results but in up-and-coming games, this is our style and you will see it in the way we play."

Ghana's focus remains on securing qualification for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations, with the team poised comfortably to progress to the semi-finals.

Their next game is against Benin at the same venue.