Tianjin Teda ace Frank Acheampong makes amends for penalty miss with superb late assist in victory over Henan Jianye

Ghana winger Frank Acheampong had a mixed match for Tianjin Teda in their 2-0 win over Henan Jianye in the Chinese Super League on Saturday morning.

After dominating the early part of the match, the Tigers were presented with a big opportunity to take the lead through the spot on the stroke of half time.

But Acheampong's poor kick was parried away by Jianye goalkeeper Yan Wu to the dismay of the vociferous home fans.

However, the hosts blushes were saved in the 66th minute by German striker Sandro Wagner - who headed home from close range.

Acheampong made amend for his first half penalty miss by turning provider for Johnathan in the 96th minute. The Ghana international robbed off possession from Changjie Du on the half way line before laying the ball for the Brazilian forward to tap home into an empty net.

The win propelled Tianjin Teda to 9th on the standings with 26 points from 21 matches.