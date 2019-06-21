GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 21 June 2019
Tier 1 Special Competition: Dr Kwame Kyei promises Kotoko Ghc 250,000 ahead of Karela clash
Asante Kotoko players celebrating

 

Executive Chairman of Asante Kotoko Dr Kwame Kyei has promised his side Ghc 250,000 should they win the Ghana Footballs Association Tier 1 Special Competition final against Karela United. 

The Tier I Special Competition final game comes off on Sunday June 23 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors defeated arch-rivals Hearts of Oak in the semi-finals to progress to the final while Karela United pip AshantiGold by a lone goal in the other semi-final game.

According to a report by Oyerepa FM the Executive Chairman has promised the team before the Tier 2 semi final match against AshantiGold on Wednesday.

The entire playing body  will receive Ghc 250,000 should they win and book a place in the CAF Champions League as well as an additional Gh 50,000.

 

