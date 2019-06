Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko emerged as Champions of the Tier I Special Competition after defeating Karela United on penalties by 4-1 after the game ended 1-1 after relegation time.

The Porcupine Warriors will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League this season and they take home Ghc 200,000 as prize money.

Below are pictures from the game yesterday.

Photo credit- Sika Fotos