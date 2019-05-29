Tier 2 Competition: AshantiGold 1-0 Young Apostles- Profligate Miners shut out Sunyani-based side

Premier A champions AshantiGold edged Division One League outfit Young Apostles 1-0 at the Len Clay on Wednesday in their Tier 2 Special Competition round of 32 clash.

Mark Agyekum tapped in from close range by connecting to a pass from Stephen Owusu Banahene four minutes into the second half.

AshantiGold squandered a lot of scoring opportunities especially in the first half with Banahene the worst culprit.

In the 16th minute, he was in a good position to give the Miners the lead but a poor first touch allowed Apostles to clear for a corner kick.

Two minutes later, Banahene was handed another chance but his shot from close range was off target.

He profited from defensive blunder and sent the fans in an expectant mood for the first goal but shockingly fired away from goal.

The second half was the same as the Miners sealed that slim victory to confirm their spot in the last 16.