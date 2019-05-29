Tier 2 Competition: Karela United 1 (3)-1(4) Nzema Kotoko - Pride and Passion booted out in derby

Karela United have been booted out of the FA Cup after losing to 10-man Nzema Kotoko in a local derby on Wednesday.

The visitors opened the scoring in the first half before United drew level.

Nzema Kotoko were reduced to 10-men but managed to held their verve against the in-form Ghana Premier League side.

The hugely anticipated derby live up to expectation as both teams displays improved performance at the Crossby Awuah Memorial park.

The shocking defeat, means United will have to shift their focus on the CAF Champions League qualification slot.