Tier I Special Competition: Taylor, Safiu end tourney with 10 goals each

Asante Kotoko striker Abdul Fatawu Safiu and Karela United attacker Diawise Taylor ended the Tier I Special Competition with 10 goals each.

Asante Kotoko defeated Karela United on penalties (4-1) to win the tournament on Sunday after the game ended 1-1 after regulation time.

Safiu leveled up for Kotoko through the penalty spot in the second half after he was fouled in the box by Ampem Dacosta.

He scored his 10th goal of the day to get the equalizer for the Porcupine Warriors. Taylor was unable to score on the day.

Fatawu was in race for the golden boot with Karela's Diawise Taylor who had scored 10 goals prior to the match.

With Kotoko emerging as winners of the tournament, Abdul Fatawu Safiu may be adjudged as the golden boot winner for the tournament or organizers will share the award between the two attackers who are leveled up on 10 goals.