Tier II Special Competition: Asante Kotoko 2-1 Nkoranza Warriors- Augustine Sefa's clincher sends Porcupines through

Asante Kotoko advanced to the last eight of the Tier II Special Competition after labouring to edge Nkoranza Warriors 2-1 on Sunday in Kumasi.

Augustine Sefa's last-gasp screamer ensured the Porcupine Warriors squeezed through to the next stage.

All of Kotoko's goals were registered in the stoppage time.

Before the half time whistle, experienced midfielder Daniel Nii Adjei tucked home from inside after a some nice passing.

Three minutes into the second half, Kotoko were awarded a penalty after a hand ball incident inisde the Nkoranza Warriors area.

But expert-taker Amos Frimpong had his kick palmed away and that launched Warriors on a break.

A long pass found striker Kwame Poku who shrugged off Agyemang Badu's challenge to hit a thunderbolt into the far post for the equalizer.

In fairness, Asante Kotoko had the upper hand and created opportunities.

Midfield ace Kwame Bonsu's low free kick from 20 yards was parried away by the stretched Warriors goalkeeper.

Substitute Obed Owusu, left unmarked inside the box, headed wide on a corner kick.

On the 90th minute mark, Sefa lobbed the ball over an opponent, teed himself up with lovely touch and then fired a missile into the left bottom corner for the clincher.

For Nkoranza Warriors it was another brave display and perhaps did enough to get penalty shoot-out.