Tier II Special Competition: AshantiGold 3-1 Asante Kotoko- Miners outlast Porcupine Warriors in Accra to reach final

AshantiGold enhanced their chances of playing in Africa next season after beating Asante Kotoko 3-1 at the Accra Stadium Sports Stadium on Wednesday in the semi-final of the Tier II Special Competition.

The Miners had to rally from an early goal down to advance to the final of the competition.

Guinean import Naby Keita gave the Porcupine Warriors the lead after two minutes when he directed in a Kwame Boahene cross from the right.

But two minutes later, Ashgold's equalized through Yussif Mubarik's header on from Ronald Amouzou's corner in the 6th minute.

On the half hour mark, Ashgold took the lead through Emmanuel Owusu, who prodded home Ronald Amouzou's cross.

In the 55th minute, AshGold open a two-goal lead after Mark Agyekum headed in a cross from the right flank.

Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim, who missed the ball, suffered a knock in the process and had to be stretchered off.

This paved the way for substitute goalkeeper Kwame Osei.

Kotoko tried to fight but could not come back into the match as AshantiGold progressed to face the winner of the other semi-final between Unistar and Nzema Kotoko.