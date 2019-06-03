Tier II Special Competition: Eight finalists demand fresh balloting, insist automatic pairing is 'bogus'

The eight finalist are demanding fresh balloting for the Tier 11 Special Competition, insisting the automatic pairing is 'unreasonable and bogus', GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The decision to stick to a bizarre format for the competition has sparked outrage among the clubs in the West African nation.

The eight qualifying teams are demanding for a fresh balloting for the quarter-final matches amid claims of favouritism.

The current format hands undue advantage to others as some will play at home for a fourth consecutive time in the competition.

The qualifying teams - Kotoko, Uni Star Academy, Ashantigold, Berekum Arsenals, Medeama, Heart of Lions, Nzema Kotoko and Proud United want a fresh draw for the last eight.

The latest impasse appears to have fueled the suspicion and confusion in the competition being organised by the Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association.

The format for the Tier 11 competition defies logic and exposes the crass incompetence of the interim body of the FA as it appears a one sided approach to the competition.

Kotoko have pulled out of the Tier 1 competition over semi-final format.

The current format means Kotoko will play at home to Berekum Arsenals, Medeama travel to Obuasi to face Ashantigold, who will be playing their third successive match at home while Heart of Lions battle Nzema Kotoko.

Uni Star Academy also make the short trip to Proud United.