Tier II Special Competition: Kotoko- AshGold face off in semi-finals today

Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko have vowed to win the two trophies at stake in the ongoing Normalisation Committee Special competition but must first beat regional rivals AshantiGold when the two teams clash in the semi-final of the Tier II version of the NC competition at the Accra Sports Stadium later this afternoon.

Asante Kotoko booked a place in the semi-final of the Tier II Competition following a 2-1 triumph over Berekum Arsenal in the quarter-finals at the Baba Yara Sport Stadium.

Goals from Guinean import Naby Keita and Kwame Boahene gave the Porcupines a ticket to the next round, with Ebenezer Aboagye scoring the lower division side's only goal at Kumasi's Baba Yara Sports Stadium while regional rivals Ashanti Gold pip Medeama 1-0 at the Len Clay Sports Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors will be heading into this game with a lot of confidence following their win over arch-rivals Hearts of Oak on Sunday in the Tier 1 Special Competition.

In their previous matches played in the Tier I of the Special Competition, each of the clubs won their respective matches at home.

Asante Kotoko defeated AshantiGold by 2-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and in the reverse fixture AshantiGold pip Kotoko by 1-0 at the Len Clay Sports Stadium.

The Miners emerged as winners of Group A in the Special Competition with the Porcupine Warriors picking up the second spot.

The two clubs are chasing for a spot in Africa Club competition next season and will go all out in this fixture.

The bragging rights will also be at stake as to who wins these regional derby which will be played at a neutral ground.

Kotoko are already in the final of the Tier 1 competition after beating arch-rivals Hearts of Oak 5-4 on penalties on Sunday.