Tier II Special Competition: Medeama 0 (9) -0 (8) Samartex - Mauves survive shoot-out scare

Medeama endured the drama of a 9-8 penalty shoot-out before knocking out Samartex to book a quarter-final berth in the Tier II Special Competition on Sunday.

Goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi proved the hero with a last save to deny the visitors a famous triumph at the Tarkwa NA Aboso park.

The Mauve and Yellows clinched the victory, despite being pushed all the way by a valiant Samartex performance at the Tarkwa NA Aboso park.

Coming into the match as heavy favourites, Medeama were stunned by the visitors who put up a resolute defensive display.

The two teams sold out an entertaining match with Medeama's lion share of possession unable to count in regulation time.

The two-time FA Cup holders had to dig deep amid nervous moment for the home fans until Ofori Antwi put the game at rest.

Samartex coach Samuel Kobi-Mensah should be proud of his boys after a fearless display away from home.

Medeama coach Samuel Boadu made two significant changes in the squad, given another chance to left-back Philip Osei.

Osei impressed heavily and should give Bright Enchil a testing competition going into the future.

Medeama dominated but struggled to deal with the aerial ability of the visitors.

Kalibo Toussaint, Tahiru Awudu and substitute Camara N'guessan came close to scoring but fluffed the opportunities.

The game was sent into a straight penalty shoot-out after regulation time ended goalless.

Medeama striker Kalibo Toussaint missed his kick to hand advantage to the visitors but former Medeama defender Evans Quao blew his kick away to draw parity.

Goalkeeper Ofori Antwi turned the hero of the day after punching the last last kick away to send the home fans into frenzy.

The difficult win ensures Medeama progresses into the quarter-final stage to be played next Sunday.

Source: Medeamasc.com