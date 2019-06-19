GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 19 June 2019
Tier II Special Competition: Nzema Kotoko 2-1 Unistar Academy- Nzema Boys rally to book final date with AshGold
Nzema Kotoko qualified to the final of the Tier II Special Competition after a 2-1 win over  Unistar Academy on Wednesday at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in the semi-final.

The Division One League side will now face AshantiGold, who beat Asante Kotoko 3-1 in Accra, in the final.

Nzema Kotoko went down before the half hour mark when Ali Muftawu put Unistar Academy on the board in the 26th minute.

But the celebrations were short-lived as Francis Atitsogbo drew them level three mintes later.

Then Nzema Kotoko were awarded a penalty just before the half-time whistle and it was converted by Agyenim Boateng.

If they beat AshantiGold in the final, Nzema Kotoko will represent Ghana in next season's CAF Confederation Cup.

