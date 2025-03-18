Time will tell - Sports Minister on GFA's decision to retain Otto Addo as Black Stars coach

The Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has opened up about the Ghana Football Association's decision to retain Otto Addo as Black Stars after failing to lead the side to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Addo, 49, came under massive pressure and scrutiny after the team's horrible performance during the qualifiers of the AFCON.

Despite the calls for his sack, the country's football governing body has decided to stick to the former Borussia Dortmund talent coach who recorded only two wins in the year 2024.

Speaking to 3Sports, Mr Adams revealed that he wasn't too satisfied with GFA's explanation after deciding to keep Otto Addo.

"I met the GFA, and they explained their decision to keep Otto. Am I fully satisfied? Time will tell. But I raised my concerns, and those concerns, I registered them [at the meeting with GFA]," he said.

"However, given the crucial games ahead, making a coaching change now might not be the best move," he added.

Addo will be looking to convince the Minister when the Black Stars resume their World Cup qualifying campaign on Friday, March 21 against Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium before travelling to play Madagascar in Morocco next week Monday.