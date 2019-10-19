Tireless Ghanaian midfielder Iddrisu Baba dominant as Mallorca pip Real Madrid in LaLiga

Ghanaian midfielder Baba Iddrisu Mohammed exhibited a tireless display that helped Real Mallorca defeated Real Madrid 1-0 in the Spanish LaLiga on Saturday evening.

Vicente Moreno’s men went into the game with the aim of rescuing their six-match winless run.

They were put ahead in the 7th minute through Ivorian forward Junior Lago.

Real Madrid — who were hoping to record a victory to reclaim their top spot from rivals Barcelona — threw everything at the hosts but failed to capitalize on their chances as Mallorca held on to record a famous win over the Whites.

It was the Santiago Bernabau outfit’s first loss of the season.

Mohammed was one of the standout performers of the victors, having to break so many incursions from the visitors.

He enjoyed full throttle while compatriot Lumor Agbenyenu came on at half time.

Baba Rahman however missed the game for Mallorca through injury.