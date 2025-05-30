Title, survival, and top four on the line in Ghana Premier League’s penultimate round

The penultimate weekend of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season promises to deliver drama across all eight venues, with title dreams, top-four ambitions, and survival hopes all hanging in the balance. Matchday 33 kicks off on Sunday, June 1, with every game scheduled to start at the same time.

League leaders Nations FC are within reach of a historic first title. They travel to Ampain to face Basake Holy Stars, who are fighting for survival. A win for Nations could all but seal the crown, but they must be wary of a side with everything to lose.

Gold Stars, just three points behind, are also in the hunt and face a tricky test away to Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park. Only a win keeps their hopes alive, making this a must-win for the Miners.

In Kumasi, Asante Kotoko host Medeama SC in a top-four showdown. Kotoko, currently third, want to close the season strong, while Medeama â€“ five points behind in sixth â€“ still believe they can sneak into the elite bracket.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak welcome relegated Legon Cities in Accra. The Phobians, sitting just outside the top four in fifth, need all three points and help from other results to stay in contention.

The relegation battle is just as fierce. Accra Lions, 16th on the table, face Dreams FC in a make-or-break clash at the Accra Sports Stadium. Karela United, hovering just above the danger zone, face Young Apostles in Tamale, with both sides eyeing safety.

Elsewhere, defending champions FC Samartex 1996 will look to close out a difficult campaign with pride when they take on Aduana FC, while Heart of Lions, fourth on the table, aim to tighten their grip on a top-four finish when they host Bechem United in Kpando.

It’s all to play for. Whether it’s the trophy, a top-four finish, or survival, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Sunday’s matches could define the season.