Tiyumba Ladies coach Napari Suheru arrested for attacking female referee in Tamale

The arrest of Tiyumba Ladies coach Napari Suheru has been confirmed by the Ghana Police Service on Monday, June 19, 2023, following his attack on a referee during a Division 1B match in Tamale.

In a match that took place over the weekend, the coach assaulted the female referee leaving her in several wounds

On Saturday, June 17, 2023, a pitch invasion and subsequent assault on the referee by the Tiyumbu Ladies coach resulted in the match being called off in the 38th minute.

The offender is currently in police custody and will have to answer for his acts in court. To acquire further information, the police have launched an investigation into the occurrence.

As the police investigation into the attack continues, the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has met with the Chairman of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr. Kurt Okraku Mante, and the Director-General of the National Sports Authority, Professor Peter Twumasi, and urged them to notify the police ahead of all football matches in the lower leagues, as is done for the premier league, for the police to put in place adequate security.