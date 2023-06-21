Tobinco gifts Medeama SC players Ghc100k for winning Ghana Premier League

Tobinco Group of Companies has rewarded newly-crowned Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC with Ghc100,000.

Executive Chairman of the Tobinco Group, Mr. Samuel Amo Tobbin handed over the physical cash to the players and promised to support the club ahead of the CAF Champions League campaign.

Medeama SC presented the trophy to the Tobinco Group of Companies this afternoon at their head-office.

The Mauve and Yellow staged a remarkable second half performance to win the Ghana Premier League for the first time in their history.

Medeama ended the campaign with 60 points, four clear of second place Aduana Stars.

The Tarkwa-based club will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League next season.

Medeama's previously came close to winning the competition twice but were unlucky after both campaigns were ended abruptly.

The T&A outfit participated in the CAF Confederation Cup in the past, getting close to the group stage in their last outing.