Today In Sports History: Asamoah Gyan scores Ghana's first-ever goal at the FIFA World Cup

On this day 17 June 2006 (Exactly 16 years ago today) Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan scored his first FIFA World Cup goal against Czech Republic at the RheinEnergiestadion in Cologne, Germany.

Asamoah Gyan’s opening goal after one minute and eight seconds was the fastest at the 2006 World Cup.

Ghana’s starting line-up was the youngest of all teams at the 2006 World Cup with an average age of 24 years and 203 days.

The Black Stars became the first of the six debutants in Germany to gain a maximum point, the first African nation to win at this tournament and the eighth nation ever from the continent to complete a World Cup victory.

Asamoah Gyan fired Ghana ahead after just 70 seconds, finishing superbly to punish Tomas Ujfalusi’s mistake.

Sulley Ali Muntari scored the second goal of the game to secure the win for the West African side.

Gyan who has played in three FIFA World Cup tournaments currently holds the record as Africa’s all-time leading scorer with six goals.

Czech Republic: Petr Cech, Zdanek Grygera, David Rozehnal, Tomas Ujfalusi, Marek Jankulovski, Karel Poborsky (Jiri Stajner 55), Tomas Galasek (C) (Jan Polak 45), Tomas Rosicky, Jaroslav Plasil (Libor Sionko 68), Pavel Nedved, Vratislav Lokvenc.

Subs Not Used: Pavel Mares, Radoslav Kovac, Martin Jiranek, David Jarolim, Jaromir Blazek, Marek Heinz, Antonin Kinsky, Jan Koller, Milan Baros.

Ghana: Richard Kingston, John Pantsil, John Mensah, Habib Mohamed, Shilla Illiansu, Michael Essien, Stephen Appiah (C), Sule Muntari, Otto Addo (Derek Boateng 45), Asamoah Gyan (Razak Pimpong 85), Mathew Amoah (Eric Addo 80).

Subs Not Used: Sammy Adjei, Hans Sarpei, Samuel Kuffour, Addoquaye Pappoe, Tachie-Mensah, George Owu, Daniel Quaye, Issah Ahmed, Haminu Dramani.

Booked: Otto Addo, Essien, Gyan, Boateng, Muntari.

Goals: Gyan 2, Muntari 82.

Manager: Ratomir Dujkovi? (Serbia)