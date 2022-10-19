Togbe Afede sacked Samuel Boadu - Under-pressure Vincent Sowah Odotei fights back over claims of instigating gaffer's dismissal

Under-fire Hearts of Oak board member Vincent Sowah Odotei has dismissed claims of masterminding the sacking of Samuel Boadu - claiming majority shareholder Togbe Afede parted ways with the gaffer.

The dismissed former deputy communication Minister has been fighting back over claims of instigating the sacking of the former Medeama trainer.

Boadu was relieved off his post last month after unflattering results left the future of the club in the dark.

However, the dismissal of the fans' favourite coach has not gone down well with the club's teeming supporters with many pointing fingers at the politician for instigating the sack.

But the politician has parried off the criticism and attack, insisting it was the decision of Togbe Afede to get rid of the coach.

"There are fans who believe he should stay and some eagerly waited for a sack," he told Asempa FM

"But Boadu was sacked based on results and last season's report and that was the decision of the Executive Chairman.

"He had spoken to Frank Nelson, Thomas Esso, Akambi and Nyaho Tamakloe even before me and the decision from him was to part ways with Boadu."

Hearts are expected to announce the appointment of Serbian Slavko Matic as Boadu's replacement.

Matic, 46, holds a UEFA Pro Licence and has vast experience having managed clubs in Europe and in the Asia.

He is currently unattached after leaving Bulgarian club Septemvri Sofia few days ago after an unpleasant start to the 2022-23 season.

Matic played 29 matches in charge of Septemvri where he claimed 12 wins, drew 7 and lost 10 times since taking over in January 2022.

Matic has previously handled Serbian sides Napredak Krusevac, OFK Beograd, Novi Pavar and FK Sloboda Uzice.

He has also coached in Qatar where he was in charge of Al-Shamal SC and Al Ahli Doha.

Matic previously worked in Saudi Arabia where he was head coach of Al-Nojoom FC in a short-term spell.

During his days in China, he was assistant coach of Nantong Zhiyun FC and Henan Jianye.