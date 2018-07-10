Togbe Afede XIV champions for absolute restructure of Ghana FA

Board Chairman of Hearts of Oak Togbe Afede XIV has advocated for total restructure of the Ghana Football Association during the meeting between the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) and the FIFA/CAF Liaison team on Monday.

The meeting, which was held at the Alisa Hotel in Accra on Monday, was aimed at discussing the return of football in the country.

Following Anas’ exposé which captured several members of the Football Association (FA) and referees taking bribes to influence the outcome of games, government took the decision to halt football activities in the country.

Togbe Afede XIV believes that total restructuring will restore confidence in the game in the wake of Anas's documentary.

He also commended government initiative to form the Liaison Team which has been mandated to ensure normalcy in Ghana football.

According to a statement signed by Oti Akenteng, a Member of the Liaison team, Togbe Afede said "the initiative taken by FIFA and the Government of Ghana was in the right direction."

The National House of Chiefs President, also called for total restructuring, whiles taking advantage of the situation to restore confidence.

Togbe asked for greater collaboration with the Liaison team and tasked clubs to give their support to the team and commit to the strictest honesty going forward.