Togolese referee Aklesso Gnama to officiate WAFU Zone B U17 Championship opening match

The WAFU 'B' U17 Boys Tournament, set to take place from May 15-28, 2024, in Accra, has announced Togolese referee Aklesso Gnama as the official for the opening match between Ghana's Black Starlets and Ivory Coast.

This highly anticipated game will kick off at 4:00 p.m. at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Gnama will be joined by fellow referees, Wassiou Tchamolla Ourotou and Soma Issouf from Burkina Faso, as his assistants.

Awa Alphonsine Ornella Ilboudo will serve as the fourth official, while LatrÃ©-Kayi Edzona Lawson-Hogban will take on the role of the match commissioner.

The other officials for this exciting game include Issaka Boubacar as the referee assessor from Niger, Boureima Boubacar as the general coordinator from Niger, Joseph Kwame Mintah as the technical study group member from Ghana.

Ibrahim Sannie Daara is the media officer from Ghana, David Kofi Prince Pambo as the medical officer from Ghana, and Serge Innocent Bailly as the CAF competitions representative from Ivory Coast.

With such a talented team of officials, the opening match of this tournament is sure to be a success.