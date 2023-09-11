Togolese referee Attiogbe Komlan Attisso to officiate Ghana vs. Liberia friendly

The upcoming friendly match between Ghana and Liberia, scheduled for Tuesday, will see Togolese referee Attiogbe Komlan Attisso take charge of the game.

Assisting him will be fellow Togolese officials Adiwotso Komlan Domenyo and Ourotou Tsamola Wassiou.

The Black Stars of Ghana will play host to the Lone Stars of Liberia at the Accra Sports Stadium, with the kickoff set for 16:00 GMT.

Liberia's team arrived in Accra early on Monday morning and are currently accommodated at the La Palm Royal Hotel in preparation for the match.

Both teams view this friendly as essential preparation for upcoming assignments, particularly the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, which are scheduled to commence in November.

Ghana come into the game with the confidence of having secured qualification for next year's Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast, while Liberia, unfortunately, did not make it to the tournament.