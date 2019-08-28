GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 28 August 2019
Tokyo 2020: Black Queens coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo names starting line up against Gabon
Black Queens

Black Queens Head Coach, Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo has named a strong side to face Gabon this afternoon in the first leg of  2020 Caf Women’s Olympic qualifying tournament. 

The game will be played at the Stade Augustin Monédon de Libreville at 14:30 GMT.

Below is the Queens starting Line Up

Fafali Dumehasi Gladys Anfobea Ellen Coleman Rita Okyere Janet Egyir Juliet Acheampong Alice Kusi Grace Asantewaa Lizy Owusuaa Portia Boakye Grace Animah

Substitutes ------------------------------- Anastasia Felicity Asuako Ophelia Amponsah Millot Pokuaa Priscilla Okyere Justice Tweneboah Abigail Tawia Mensah

