Tokyo 2020 Olympic Qualifier: Kenya confident ahead of Black Queens clash

Assistant coach of the Kenyan women's national football team, Jackeline Juma says she is confident his side can cause an upset and eliminate Ghana from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifiers

The Black Queens host Kenya in the first leg of the qualifiers at the Accra Sports Stadium on October 4, 2019

According to Juma, the Kenyan team will approach the game in an offensive manner against the Queens and they are confident they can win the game with that approach.

"I believe in my player's readiness to get another win and proceed to the last round," , Jackeline Juma told the media in an interview

"Ghana is a tough team since we played against them in 2016 and managed 1-1 draw but with enough zeal and practice, we shall be able to perform in the game.", he added.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa also said they are well poised for victory and are confident on eliminating Ghana from the qualifiers

"We will be seeking Olympics glory when Kenya host Ghana in the second leg of their third-round qualifier on Oct. 8 in Nairobi," he said.