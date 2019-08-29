GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 29 August 2019
Tokyo 2020 qualifier: Black Queens arrive home as preparations begin ahead of second leg against Gabon
Black Queens

Ghana’s women national team the Black Queens have arrived in the capital from Libreville after beating Gabon 3-0 in the first leg of the Tokyo Olympic qualifier on Wednesday. 

Juliet Acheampong, Portia Boakye and Priscilla Okyere scored for the Black Queens as they secured a 3-0 win over Gabon.

The team will begin preparations on Friday ahead of the reverse fixture to be played on Tuesday September 3 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Black Queens will lodge at the Marist Hotel as they continue with preparations ahead of the second leg.

 

