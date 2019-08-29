Tokyo 2020 qualifier: Black Queens arrive home as preparations begin ahead of second leg against Gabon

Ghana’s women national team the Black Queens have arrived in the capital from Libreville after beating Gabon 3-0 in the first leg of the Tokyo Olympic qualifier on Wednesday.

Juliet Acheampong, Portia Boakye and Priscilla Okyere scored for the Black Queens as they secured a 3-0 win over Gabon.

The team will begin preparations on Friday ahead of the reverse fixture to be played on Tuesday September 3 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Black Queens will lodge at the Marist Hotel as they continue with preparations ahead of the second leg.