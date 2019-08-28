Tokyo 2020 qualifier: Black Queens beat Gabon 3-0 in first leg

Ghana’s Black Queens defeated Gabon 3-0 in the first leg of the CAF Olympic qualifier on Wednesday at the Stade Augustin Monédon de Libreville

The Queens have secured a good result ahead of the second leg to be played in Ghana in a weeks’ time.

Juliet Acheampong, Portia Boakye and Priscilla Okyere scored for the Black Queens as they secured a 3-0 win over Gabon.

The second leg comes off on September 3, 2019 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The current result attained by the Black Queens will see them as favorites to progress to the next round of the qualifiers

This is one of eight matches lined up for this first round as 16 teams continue the search for Africa’s single slot for the Summer Games to be hosted by Tokyo.