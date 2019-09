Black Queens of coach Mercy Quarco-Tagoe has named her starting line up ahead of this afternoon’s second leg clash against Gabon to be played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The first leg ended 3-0 in favor of the Queens who will seeking to round up the tie with another win at home this afternoon.

Below is the starting line up

Fafali Dumehasi Gladys Anfobea Anastasia Achiaa Rita Okyere Janet Egyir Juliet Achampong Alice Kusi Grace Asantewaa Millot Pokuaa Portia Boakye Grace Animah