Tokyo 2020 qualifier: Black Queens take on Gabon in second leg today

Ghana’s National women’s team the Black Queens are primed to progress to the next phase of the 2020 Olympic qualifiers when they welcome their counterparts from Les Pantheres of Gabon in the second leg of the CAF Olympic qualifiers.

The match was originally scheduled for the Cape Coast Stadium but now has been moved to the Accra Sports Stadium which was earlier closed down for renovation works.

The Black Queens will be heading into the game with a 3-0 advantage from the first leg but the team has been cautioned not to be complacent.

Ghana defeated Gabon 3-0 in the first leg played last Wednesday at the Stade Augustin Monedon de Libreville.

Juliet Acheampong, Portia Boakye and Priscilla Okyere scored for the Black Queens as they secured a 3-0 win over Gabon

GHANAsoccernet understands that head coach of the team, Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo will be maintaining the 18 players she travelled with to Libreville for the second leg in Accra.

This is one of the eight matches lined up for the first round as 16 teams continue the search for Africa’s single slot for the Summer Games to be hosted by Tokyo.

A win will see the Black Queens qualify to the third round of the qualifiers. The winners on aggregate will face either Malawi or Kenya in the next phase.

Only the ultimate champions of the qualifiers at the end of the fifth round are guaranteed a place at the Olympics.

The runners-up will have a play-off showdown with the second placed nation from South America

The qualifiers is expected to run from August 2019 and end in February 2020.