Tokyo 2020 qualifier: Kenya to miss two key players ahead of Ghana clash

Kenya’s Harambee Starlets will miss the services of reliable midfielder Martha Amunyolete and Sharon Kasandi ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Qualifier against Ghana’s Black Queens on October 4, 2019

Martha Amunyolete and Sharon Kasandi will miss the game as a result of their impending school exams which has been confirmed by the assistant coach of the Harambee Starlets Jackeline Juma in an interview

“It goes without saying that Amunyolete services will be missed. However, we are aware she is preparing for her examination and in as much as we would have liked her to be here, education is key and we want to wish her all the best ahead of her examination,”

She added that it is their aim to get a goal here in Ghana which will cushion their chances in the return leg

“For sure we go into this match as underdogs as our opponents have featured in almost all the available competitions. However, we are not moved and we will be going for away goal before returning home to seal the round.