Tokyo 2020 Qualifier: Portia Boakye leads Sweden-based trio invited for Black Queens qualifier against Kenya

Three Sweden-based players are expected to boot the Black Queens for Friday's Tokyo 2020 final qualifying round first leg tie against Kenya in Accra.

Midfielder Ernestina Abambilla who plays for Swedish side Assi IF has arrived in Ghana and joined the team in camp.

Striker Sherifatu Sumaila of Mallbackens IF Djurgardens IF striker Portia Boakye are also expected to join the team.

''So far am expecting three foreign players. Portia Boakye, Sherifa Sumaila and Ernestina Abambila- she is even on her way,'' head coach Mercy Tagoe told NB Sports.

The first leg will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.