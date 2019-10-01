Tokyo 2020 Qualifiers: Kenya leave for Ghana ahead of Black Queens clash

The Harambee Starlets of Kenya have left Nairobi for Accra ahead of their Tokyo 2020 qualifiers against the Black Queens of Ghana on October 4th.

The Kenyans left on Tuesday are expected to touch down in Ghana in the late hours of the day.

The Black Queens are hosting the East Africans in the first leg of the two legged game in Accra on Sunday.

Harambee Stars coach David Ouma is confident his girls can get a positive result in Ghana before the second leg in Nairobi.

“We will try to contain their strong points away from home and possibly get an away goal. I am confident we can get a positive result away from home, to make it easier in the second leg,” said Ouma shortly before their departure on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, forward Mwanahalima Adam believes Kenya have learnt from their previous encounters against the Black Queens and are ready for an upset.

“We (Kenya and Ghana) have met several times, so we know each other well. They are a strong side, but we will be going for a win,” said Adam, who inspired Kenya to the third round after scoring two goals against Malawi in the return leg to secure a 5-3 aggregate score.