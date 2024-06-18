Tom Vernon: Ghana's youth talent extends beyond football

Tom Vernon, the founder of the Right to Dream Academy, has underscored the immense talent of Ghanaian children, emphasising that their potential extends far beyond football into various domains.

Vernon, in an interview with Joy Sports, highlighted the academy’s crucial role in nurturing this talent and called for expanded efforts in talent development across the nation.

"It's really tough. The first thing I'll say is that the kids who don't get in, let's say we take the top 20. The kids from number 21 down to let's say number 100 would get into any academy in Europe, any academy in Europe," Vernon explained.

"You can take the guy number 100, we don't have space for him here. If he lives in Madrid he'll be in the Real Madrid Academy, that's my view. So it shows how much is still to be done to serve the talent and the youth of Ghana."

Founded over two decades ago, the Right to Dream Academy has been instrumental in producing notable football stars for Ghana’s national teams, including Mohammed Kudus, Majeed Waris, David Accam, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Ibrahim Osman, who was recently signed by Brighton.

The academy’s impact extends beyond football, with graduates excelling in academic spheres, including achieving Ivy League placements, highlighting its significant educational contributions. Vernon's remarks underscore the need for continued and expanded initiatives to fully harness the potential of Ghanaian youth.