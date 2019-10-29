Toni Aubynn confident new Ghana FA can measure expectation of local fans

Ghana FA Executive Council member Dr Toni Aubynn is confident the new association can measure the weight of expectation of local fans.

There is massive expectation on the new body tasked to steer the wheel of Ghana football for the next four years.

President Kurt Okraku and his Executive Council are faced with the reality of transforming football by igniting passion and creating wealth.

With sponsorship for the domestic league top of the agenda,its feared the council's inability to draw in corporate Ghana could prove disastrous and heap pressure on the new team.

But Executive Council member Toni Aubynn, tipped as the overwhelming favourite for the vice-president role, remains defiant about managing the huge expectation of Ghanaians.

"I believe we can measure the expectation of Ghanaians with the right indications," he told Asempa FM on Tuesday

"We need to send the right signals as to what we intend to do.

"Going forward, if we do our things well, we wouldn't even have to go to corporate bodies for sponsorship, they will rather come and look for us.

"I will urge Ghanaians to have faith in the new Ghana Football Association."

He has been given the mandate to lead Ghana football at a sensitive time after allegations of corruption, which were broadcast in a documentary, almost brought the sport it to its knees.

The 48-year-old former sports journalist says "Ghana football faces its biggest challenge but it also presents us with an opportunity to change things and embrace all the right principles of corporate governance."

Okraku says he would be fixing this "biggest challenge" by rebuilding trust and restoring the image and reputation of the GFA, enhancing the infrastructural base of clubs - and at juvenile level - and employing the best management practices possible in running the football association.