Toni Aubynn excited with composition of Ghana FA Executive Council

Dr Toni Aubynn is excited with the composition of the newly-elected Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association.

A 11-member council awaiting the final election of the regional block has been sworn-into office to begin a four-year mandate.

The election which saw the inclusion of new faces like Mark Addo, Frederick Acheampong, Samuel Anim Addo and Lindford Asamoah has been largely hailed.

The will blend with the old stock comprising Randy Abbey, George Amoako, Nana Sarfo Oduro and Habiba Attah amongst to steer the affairs of Ghana football.

And Dr Aubynn, who secured the highest number of votes from the Premier League block, is excited with the composition.

"As it stands now, Ghana football have the perfect blend of the old and the new," he told Asempa FM Tuesday

"Institutional memory is very important, same as corporate experience."

The Executive Council is expected to formulate policies for the onward movement of football in the West African nation.