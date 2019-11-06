Toni Aubynn mocks himself after losing Ghana FA Vice Presidential election

Medeama SC board chairman Dr Toni Aubynn mocked himself after suffering defeat in the Ghana FA vice presidential election on Tuesday.

The newly-elected Executive Council member was hoping to be second-in-command of the local football association.

But Dr Aubynn polled just one vote- which means he voted for himself- in the three man race.

President of Nzema Kotoko Football Club Mark Addo had the highest number of votes, 6, followed by Randy Abbey with four.

After the exercise, Aubynn posted on his Facebook page: ''Lost the FA Veep Elections with grace. I know all those who voted for me. Me, myself and I 😂😂😂😂Congrats to the winner.''

Aubynn was brimming with confidence after earning the highest number of votes during the Executive Council election voted by 32 Premier League delegates.