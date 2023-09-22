Tony Aubynn advocates building a solid Black Galaxies team to strengthen the Black Stars

Chairman of the Black Galaxies Management Committee Dr Tony Aubynn has highlighted the importance of establishing a strong domestic national team to support the Black Stars.

Following the Black Galaxies' performance at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament, Didi Dramani has been appointed as the new head coach, succeeding Annor Walker.

Dr Aubynn emphasis the necessity of nurturing a robust local team that can contribute to the development of the senior national team.

"We need to build from below, we need to have a solid background, I have said that, why don’t we build a solid Galaxies team [second tier of the Black Stars]?" he told Citi Sports.

"When the senior national team lack some players, we can always turn to this one (Black Galaxies player) to go and replace them or even when they are doing better, we can always recommend them for the Black Stars.

"Now, we have started that, and we called about 97 players for the new team. They were not called by names, the Coach went round and picked up players during the league season.

"Now he, the Coach [Didi Dramani] has gotten a set of players (and) he knows their abilities," he added.