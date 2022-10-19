Tony Baffoe in Kenya for a two-day Africa Football Business summit

Ghana legend Anthony Baffoe is in Kenya for a two-day Africa Football Business summit.

The summit seeks to measure the development and growth of the football industry in Africa at the confederation, national association, league and club levels.

It will also provide a platform for business services with the opportunity to participate in panels and targeted workshops available during the conference.

“This is very crucial for people in different areas when it comes to high-performance technical matters, marketing, law, management, and sports management to come together and debate over things which are lacking domestically and partially in different parts of Africa.” Baffoe said.

The former Ghana international, who is a FIFA high performance specialist and an African football legend is one of the keynote speakers at the conference.

Anthony Baffoe is a Ghanaian football business manager and former player. He is a former Deputy General Secretary of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for Football Development.

He played as a defender and has represented the Ghana national team. As the son of a Ghanaian diplomat, Baffoe grew up near the former West German capital of Bonn and made a name for himself in the 1980s in the Bundesliga, becoming an absolute crowd favourite for FC Köln and Fortuna Düsseldorf.

Much-travelled, he played for clubs on four different continents. He spent the majority of his career in the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga, starting in 1983 at 1. FC Köln at 18 years of age before moving across the border to join the French side, FC Metz, nearly ten years later.

Baffoe was one of the first recognized black players to appear in the Bundesliga.

After 74 German top-flight appearances for Köln and Fortuna Düsseldorf, merely he played for a further seven clubs, including spells in Hong Kong and Caracas.

Baffoe was the first Ghanaian expatriate player to play for the Ghana national team. He was capped 25 times for the Black Stars, notably at the 1992 and 1994 African Cup of Nations.

He was also involved in organizing CAF and FIFA-sanctioned tournaments. In February 2006, he was named “Director for International Relations” for the Ghana national team.

He is the founder and General Secretary of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana. In that capacity is in close contact with the FIFPro Players’ association and works in collaboration with the Ghana Football Association.

Baffoe is a FIFA Ambassador for the campaign against racism, a FIFA ambassador for SOS Children’s Village and an ambassador for Play Soccer Ghana.

By Patrick Akoto