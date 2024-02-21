GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Tony Baffoe slams Sports Ministry over unpaid Black Queens bonuses

Published on: 21 February 2024
Former Ghana international Tony Baffoe has criticised the Sports Ministry for their failure to pay the Black Queens their owed bonuses ahead of their Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifier against Zambia.

In a social media post, Baffoe expressed his disappointment and urged the ministry to respect and compensate the team for their hard work and dedication.

"Respect them and pay them! They have gone all out all this while! They have done a fantastic job...players, coach, and technical team! The match against Zambia is crucial...respect them and pay them," Baffoe wrote.

 

The Black Queens are owed qualification bonuses from two rounds of qualifying in the Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifiers and the Africa Women's Cup of Nations Qualifiers.

While they have received payment for their two-legged affair against Guinea, bonuses from wins over Benin, Rwanda, and Namibia remain unpaid. Each player is owed a total of $7,500 from the six qualifying matches.

According to sources within the Black Queens camp, the team is considering boycotting Friday's qualifier against Zambia due to the non-payment of their bonuses.

Black Queens secured qualification to the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations last year with an impressive record and hope to add Olympic qualification.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
