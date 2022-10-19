Tony Baffoe urges feuding parties in Kenya to reach an agreement to have FIFA suspension lifted

Former Ghana star Antony Baffoe has urged the Football Kenya Federation and the government of Kenya to reach an agreement to have the Fifa suspension lifted.

Kenya's membership has been frozen by the world governing body, FIFA, over government interference in the countries' football associations.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said that the suspension will be lifted immediately after Kenya reinstates the ousted Football Kenya Federation which was disbanded by the government on grounds of misappropriation of funds.

The suspension remains indefinite as it will be lifted once the Football Kenya Federation Caretaker Committee is ousted and the previous FKF regime reinstated in office.

But Ghana and Africa legend Tony Baffoe has urged the two feuding parties to resolve the issues for the sake of the game.

“We also had a period, where we were under normalization, It’s important to get everything right in terms of government ethically. Kenyans love football, they need football, the government and football fraternity should come together for the sake of the game. I think Fifa and Caf are handling it. Let's see when we can come to Kenya again.”

Kenya in November, 2021, replaced the Football Kenya Federation with a caretaker committee over corruption allegations.

FIFA has maintained that the allegations should be investigated internally rather than by governments taking over.