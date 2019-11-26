Tony Lokko ready for Inter Allies challenge

New Inter Allies coach Tony Lokko says he is ready for the challenge ahead of the new season.

Lokko was named new head coach of the club on Monday after Paa Kwesi Fabin quit just three months into the job.

“I’ve always been a person that loves challenges and I truly believe that I’m ready for this challenge,” the former Tema Youth gaffer said.

“Everybody knows Inter Allies is a good club and I’m very excited to be here, I promise to do my best for the Club and the players,” he added.

Lokko has enormous experience on the local scene, having coached Hearts of Oak, Heart of Lions, Amidaus Professionals and Tema Youth.

Technical Director of the club, Willie Klutse believes Tony Lokko's philosophy is in line with the team's technical direction.

“I would like to welcome Tony Lokko as the new head coach for the upcoming season,”‬ Klutse said.

‪“After meeting with Management, we decided that Lokko was the right fit for the club’s philosophy and to continue building what we have started.”‬