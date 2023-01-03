Tony Yeboah: Ghana legend fastest African to reach 20 Premier League goals

Ghana legend Tony Yeboah is the fastest African player to reach 20 goals in the Premier League.

Yeboah scored 20 goals in 26 games for Leeds United and is now fifth on the all-time list, which is now led by Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian scored 20 goals in 14 Premier League games, breaking the record held by former Sunderland star Kevin Philips.

Philips scored 20 goals in 21 games and held the record for a long time until last Wednesday, when Haaland scored a brace against Leeds United to reach 20 goals this season.

Yeboah played for Leeds United from 1995 to 1997, scoring 32 goals in 66 appearances.

During his time at Elland Road, the striker was famous for his knack for great goals, with his strikes against Liverpool and Wimbledon during the 1995-96 season regularly ranking among the best Premier League goals of all time.

He joined the English side after a five-year spell with Eintracht Frankfurt, where he scored 68 goals in 123 appearances.

Yeboah, who previously played for Asante Kotoko, Kumasi Cornerstones, and Okwahu United before moving abroad, was also on the books of FC Saarbrucken and Hamburg in Germany, as well as Al-Ittihad in Qatar.

In 59 international appearances for Ghana, the 54-year-old scored 29 goals.