Tony Yeboah's nephew Kelvin keen to gatecrash Genoa squad this season

Genoa striker Kelvin Yeboah is seeking to stake a major claim in the squad ahead of the start of the Serie B season.

The nephew of Ghana legend Anthony Yeboah is hoping to gatecrash the squad after joining in January this year.

The 22-year-old, who enjoyed a decent loan spell at Austria side Sturm Graz, has set his eyes on the bigger picture.

He said: "Coda is a great player, he has had two incredible seasons and I think there is no need to say much more about him. If I will be his shoulder, however, it is up to the coach to decide. . As a role I prefer to be more in the center than outside, but I'm young and I adapt to any role,"

"I am sure that the whole team has recovered from last season, we have put everything behind us and now we are ready to start again.

"There is a lot of enthusiasm and a great desire to do and we hope that everything goes well. The opponents ? We do not think about it, we are focused only on creating our group and becoming strong also in the locker room.

"I think this year the championship will be even tougher and it will certainly not be a walk, but I am convinced that we will go on the pitch to give our best and that we will do well.

"Now there are many new players and we are working to create the group, we are focused on ourselves more than on the opponents we will meet ".

He scored 11 goals provided five assists in 18 games in the Austrian Bundesliga in the 2021-22 season to emerge the second top scorer of the competition.

Born in Accra, Ghana, on May 6, 2000, he grew up in Italy and is currently a part of the Italian U21 national team.

His talent exploded immediately on switching to the professional level with the Austrians of WSG Tirol, going on to underline his quality] at Sturm Graz.