Too early to talk about European football - Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew is refusing to think about Crystal Palace qualifying for Europe and insists that the club’s target this season is to avoid relegation.

Palace have made an impressive start and find themselves in a good position to qualify for Europe after 10 games. They are sixth on the table, just a point separating them and a place in Europa League.

The 27-year-old's contribution to the club has been huge as he currently is the top scorer with four goals and has bagged two player of the month awards.

Ayew told the Mirror, “Listen there are not targets for us regarding European football - first we want to get to safety as soon as possible, then we will take it from there.

“Sometimes I can understand when people get excited because mostly we start the season slowly and then get up to speed. But we have started this season differently and are getting important results, so I understand why people are excited.

“Winter is coming and there will be so many games but the feeling in the dressing room is positive - the boys want to make it a special season so we are all hopeful that this season we can give something special but we need to still keep doing the basics for now."