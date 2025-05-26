Top 8 performing Ghanaian Footballers in Europe for the 2024/25 Season

Following the conclusion of the 2024/25 football season across Europe’s major leagues, GHANAsoccernet.com presents its list of the top-performing Ghanaian players of the year, as compiled by football analyst Herbert Boakye Yiadom.

These standout performers were selected based on their individual contributions, consistency, and overall impact on their respective clubs during the season.

1. Ibrahim Zuberu – Partizan Belgrade (Serbia)

The former King Faisal striker was enjoying a breakout season with Serbian giants Partizan before a serious knee injury cut his campaign short.

The 20-year-old registered an impressive nine goals and three assists in 26 appearances, totaling 12 goal contributions.

Zuberu’s explosive start to the season marked him as one of Ghana’s brightest emerging talents before injury stalled his momentum.

2. Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer – Hamburger SV (Germany)

Yeboah played a crucial role in Hamburg’s promotion to the Bundesliga, ending their seven-year absence from the top flight.

The dynamic forward ended the season with 14 goals and three assists—his best tally yet.

He finishes as the top-scoring Ghanaian player in Europe this season, with 17 goal contributions in total.

His performances were vital in Hamburg’s successful campaign.

3. Jerry Afriyie – CD Lugo (Spain)

On loan at Spanish lower-division side CD Lugo, Jerry Afriyie made an instant impact despite his recent arrival in Europe.

The highly rated Ghana youth international scored four goals in 10 appearances.

His sharp rise in form has attracted attention from several Spanish clubs, and a move to a higher-tier team looks imminent.

4. Mohammed Fuseini – Royale Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium)

The 23-year-old forward equaled his goal tally from last season (nine) in his debut campaign with Belgian side Royale Union SG, scoring nine goals in 33 appearances.

Fuseini’s pace, pressing, and goal-scoring instincts have made him a fan favorite.

His red-hot form has sparked Black Stars discussions, with reports suggesting national team coach Otto Addo is monitoring his development closely.

5. Abdul Mumin – Real Valladolid (Spain)

Before being sidelined by injury, the Right to Dream Academy graduate had a solid campaign with La Liga side Real Valladolid.

Mumin made 24 appearances, scoring two goals and providing one assist, including a spectacular long-range strike against Real Madrid—a potential Puskás Award contender.

He was one of Ghana’s most consistent defenders in Europe this season.

6. Antoine Semenyo – AFC Bournemouth (England)

Semenyo closed the season in style, scoring a brace on the final day to cap off a phenomenal year.

The 25-year-old striker netted 11 Premier League goals, the highest single-season tally of his career, and added five assists across 37 appearances.

He scored against top sides like Manchester United, City, Chelsea, and Arsenal, attracting reported interest from top Premier League clubs including Liverpool and Manchester United.

7. Thomas Partey – Arsenal FC (England)

Despite battling injuries, Partey proved his importance to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal squad throughout their domestic and European campaign.

He featured in 35 games, scoring four goals and providing two assists, including influential performances in the Champions League quarterfinals against Real Madrid.

His absence was keenly felt in the semifinal clash with PSG, where Arsenal exited the competition.

With his contract set to expire in June 2025, several clubs are reportedly monitoring his situation.

These Ghanaian stars have not only flown the national flag high but also made major strides in their club careers this season.

Their performances underscore the growing influence of Ghanaian footballers across Europe’s top leagues.

8. Jonas Adjetey - FC Basel (Switzerland)

The center back was very impressive this season for the Swiss club commanding 32 appearances across all competition.

Adjetey consistency earned him call ups to the Ghana national team in the World Cup qualifiers and AFCON qualifiers.

He ended the season with a medal as Basel were crowned champions of the Swiss Super League.